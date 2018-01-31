Arsenal sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for $80 mn in club record transfer

completed the signing of on Tuesday as reportedly arrived at Arsenal's training ground to finalise his transfer from Borussia Dortmund, with clubs scrambling to beat today's deadline. leaders City are reported to have paid a club record 57 million ($80 million, 65 million euros) for Athletic Bilbao defender Laporte, eclipsing the 55 million they paid for in 2015. The 23-year-old is also the second most expensive defender in history behind Virgil van Dijk, who cost 75 million from Southampton earlier this month. Last week, Alexis Sanchez signed for from in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and with the clock ticking, it appears Arsene Wenger will land Aubameyang to boost his forward options. "I am very happy to be here," Laporte said in a statement on Manchester City's website. "City are a club with a lot of ambition and they are one of the best teams in Europe. "I am looking forward to working under Pep Guardiola and trying to help the club to achieve success." City boss Guardiola said Laporte was ready to play straight away but may need time to adapt to the "He's fit, he's been playing the last period," Guardiola told reporters. "Of course he has to adapt because the is special in many senses. "He is intelligent, he will read what is the situation.

Even for English players, when they come into the it's always a little bit tough. We will be patient because he doesn't come for three months, he comes for five years." Guardiola has now spent more than 200 million on reinforcing his defence, bringing in Laporte alongside Benjamin Mendy (52m), John Stones (47.5m) and Kyle Walker (45m). A France international at all youth levels, Laporte has been frustrated at continually being overlooked by senior team coach Didier Deschamps. -Aubameyang flies in Guardiola's January spending might not be over after widespread reports that City are interested in Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez. Mahrez, 26, is reported to have handed in a transfer request as the Algerian tries to force through a move to Eastlands. But City, looking for an attacker to cover for the injured Leroy Sane, may have to offer in excess of 50 million to seal the deal. City also signed England Under-21 midfielder Jack Harrison from New York City on a three-and-a-half-year deal before sending him out on loan to Championship side Middlesbrough for the rest of the season. Harrison was born in Stoke but moved to the US at the age of 14. Sky News reported later yesterday that Aubameyang, 28, had arrived in Britain on a private jet before travelling to Arsenal's training ground near London. are understood to have agreed a fee of around 60 million with the Bundesliga club for the Gabon international but the German club will reportedly only sanction the move if they find a replacement. striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly a key cog in the transfer -- either as a direct replacement for Aubameyang or as part of a three-way deal, with Giroud moving to and Michy Batshuayi swapping Stamford Bridge for Dortmund. Reports in Italy suggest a bid for Roma's former striker Edin Dzeko has been unsuccessful. boss Antonio Conte refused to confirm speculation that the club are set to complete a deal for Roma defender Emerson Palmieri. Elsewhere, striker Daniel Sturridge, 28, left Anfield for struggling West Brom on a loan deal until the end of the season after slipping down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp. winger Gerard Deulofeu has become Javi Gracia's first signing as Watford manager after arriving at Vicarage Road on loan until the end of the campaign. Celtic have signed midfielder Charly Musonda on an 18-month loan deal, with left-back Baba Rahman departing Stamford Bridge for Schalke in a similar arrangement.