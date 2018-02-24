Art of giving: How philanthropy can improve lives, lead to a better India

-
Management consulting firm Bain & Company on Saturday released a report seeking to explore how philanthropists can engage with the society more effectively to optimise the impact of their financial support. The report titled “India Philanthropy Report 2018 - Understanding tomorrow’s strategic givers” was released at Dasra Philanthropy Forum in collaboration with Dasra, a Mumbai-based NGO. More than 33 philanthropists mentioned four critical mindsets:
- Embracing not only a ‘today forward’ approach but also a ‘future back’ lens to planning one’s philanthropic journey
- Appreciating the importance of both the heart and the mind in making philanthropic decisions
- Focusing not only on inputs but also on outcomes to assess the effectiveness of one’s philanthropy
- Going beyond a funding-only role to becoming an active and collaborative investor
It is this emotional connection that drives people to give, and must, therefore, be preserved. But the complexity and scale of issues in India urge philanthropists to go beyond personal satisfaction and think of impact first.""Our engagement with the givers revealed that adoption of the four key mindsets can make giving more strategic and impactful, says Anant Bhagwati, partner Bain & Company and co-author of the report said. “We believe that a combination of ‘today forward’ and ‘future back’ mindsets, which is both complimentary and critical, will enhance the effectiveness of the donors in the long run, benefiting the philanthropic ecosystem as a whole.”
