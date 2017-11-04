JUST IN
Article 370 a commitment to people of Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

She also batted for re-opening traditional routes for reviving economic activities

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Photo: PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that Article 370 of the Constitution, which guarantees special status to the state, is the nations commitment to the people of J-K and should be honoured.

The chief minister said that dialogue is the only way forward to resolve the Kashmir issue and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a "huge mandate", can create history by changing the narrative on Jammu and Kashmir.

"Article 370 is the nation's commitment to the people of J-K and therefore should be honoured, the PDP chief wrote on Twitter.

Her statement comes in the backdrop of a raging debate over the special provision, with calls for revocation of the Article along with Article 35A - relating to special rights and privileges of permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

In another tweet, Mehbooba said, "Democracy is a battle of ideas and dialogue is the only way forward."

She also batted for re-opening traditional routes for reviving economic activities, saying the country should take advantage of the states geostrategic location.

"The country should take advantage of J&Ks geostrategic location and revive its traditional routes to foster greater economic activity," Mehbooba said.

First Published: Sat, November 04 2017. 14:35 IST

