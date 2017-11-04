Article 370 a commitment to people of Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

Chief Minister has said that of the Constitution, which guarantees special status to the state, is the nations commitment to the people of J-K and should be honoured.

The chief minister said that dialogue is the only way forward to resolve the Kashmir issue and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a "huge mandate", can create history by changing the narrative on

" is the nation's commitment to the people of J-K and therefore should be honoured, the chief wrote on Twitter.

Her statement comes in the backdrop of a raging debate over the special provision, with calls for revocation of the Article along with Article 35A - relating to special rights and privileges of permanent residents of

In another tweet, Mehbooba said, "Democracy is a battle of ideas and dialogue is the only way forward."

She also batted for re-opening traditional routes for reviving economic activities, saying the country should take advantage of the states geostrategic location.

"The country should take advantage of J&Ks geostrategic location and revive its traditional routes to foster greater economic activity," Mehbooba said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)