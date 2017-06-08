Artworks by SRK, Baburao Painter, MF Husain to be auctioned this month

Original artworks by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, and MF Husain, publicity material of leading banner-hoarding artists and designers and vintage photographs since the 1950s are some of the major items to feature at an auction in Mumbai later in June.

Osian's "The Greatest Indian Show on Earth 2: Vintage Film Memorabilia, Publicity Materials & Arts Auction" on June 22 is structured across eight major sections.

It will also have original artworks by Satyajit Ray, Mani Kaul and Deepti Naval, among others, to a focus on film legend Dilip Kumar; from a focus on the cinematic epic Mughal-E- Azam to the unique jubilee trophies of Bobby, Deewar and others; from original publicity material art for Andaz (1949), Anari (1959), Guide (1965), Deewar (1973) and others to rare vintage 12 and 6-sheeter posters of "Kranti" (1981), Kal Aaj Aur Kal (1971) and others.

There will be a focus on the Kapoors - the first family of Indian cinema besides rare posters, showcards, lobby cards, photographic stills from the golden 1950s period to the era of Amitabh Bachchan to the Khans trio -- Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir.

An opening preview of the auction will be held on June 16 at Osian's.

According to the organisers, the market for India's film memorabilia has evolved, though there is still a very long way to go before united action towards preservation within the film fraternity emerges or the understanding that these items can play a major role in the education of many subjects beyond film and media studies.

Having spent nearly 20 years putting together the foremost archive, library and collection on India's cinematic heritage, Osian's chairman, Neville Tuli, highlights the role of auctions in this preservation process.

"If we had not placed credible financial value on these related objects of our film culture, that desire to preserve, love and respect would have been much more difficult to emerge. Today centres of research, museums, archives, collections, related to not just Indian film but all cinemas will emerge deeper and faster with India as a potential hub.

"The auctions have facilitated this journey just like film festivals facilitate a film appreciation culture. One has to only see the growth of the Hollywood memorabilia market to understand the vast energies that get energised when the film fraternity, media and the public work in unity to respect one's history, and hence one's current creativity," he says.