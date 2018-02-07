Arun Jaitley promises Andhra Pradesh political parties central assistance

The demand from based political parties – the and YSR Party (YSRCP) – for a special package for their state triggered a series of events that led to much of the Opposition boycotting the afternoon proceedings of the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday afternoon. Opposition parties accused Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu of “muzzling” their voice and “murdering democracy” by not allowing its members to raise issues of urgent public interest. Opposition members said the Chairman’s conduct in adjourning the House until 2pm, including doing away with the Question Hour that starts from 12pm, was undemocratic. They said muzzling of Opposition’s voice had become frequent ever since Naidu has taken over as the Rajya Sabha chairman. However, tempers had cooled down by the evening with assuring parties of central assistance. There was consensus on both sides that the source of Tuesday’s situation was the protests by the parties, and the House might return to its normal proceedings with the FM having assured and YSRCP. Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu, who also hails from Andhra Pradesh, said in a statement he was deeply concerned with the negative public perception of the Rajya Sabha on account of forced and frequent adjournments. Naidu said his intention in adjourning the House until 2pm on Tuesday was to “promote a sense of collective responsibility in minimizing or doing away with such forced frequent disruptions.” “When members and parties realise that they would ultimately be the losers of such disruptions and adjournments, they would talk to each other and enable better functioning of the house,” Naidu said. The Lok Sabha was also adjourned at least twice, but briefly, when and YSRCP members blocked the view of the Lok Sabha cameras to leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who was taking part in the debate on the ‘motion of thanks to the President’s address’. The controversy started when most of the Opposition complained that the Rajya Sabha Chairman adjourned the House within minutes of it convening at 11am for its Zero Hour, even before the and YSRCP members had entered the well of the House.

The Opposition also sent a protest letter to Naidu. It was signed by the Congress, Trinamool Congress, the Left parties, and some other opposition parties.