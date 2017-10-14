Arun Jaitley raises H1B issue with US officials

Finance Minister has raised the issue of reforms in the H1B and L1 visa processes during his talks with Treasury and Commerce Secretaries and asked them to appreciate the contributions of Indian professionals to America’s economy.

Jaitley, who is in the on a week-long tour, held bilateral meetings with his counterpart and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. They discussed Indo- Economic cooperation, in particular, how bilateral trade and investment can be improved between the two countries.

He highlighted the structural reforms has undertaken through a series of bold measures, including the goods and service tax (GST), financial inclusion and action against the shadow economy, an official statement said.

He also highlighted the contributions skilled Indian professionals have made to the economy, and that this must be suitably appreciated by the side, it said. He made a strong case for reforms in H1B, L1 visa processes and social security contribution so that high calibre Indian professionals serving American interest are not unfairly deprived of their well-earned money, the statement said.

The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations. It is the most sought after by Indian IT professionals.

The L1 visa facilitates the temporary transfer of foreign worker in the managerial, executive or specialised knowledge category to the to continue employment with an office of the same employer, its parent, branch, subsidiary or affiliate.

During his election campaign, President Donald Trump had promised to increase oversight of our H1B and L1 visa programmes.

Earlier, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg delivered a keynote address on micro pension, where he highlighted the big challenge of convincing policy makers and the potential young persons needing pension after their active life.

He appreciated the efforts of organisers in bringing a well-researched book as country and thematic reforms action needed to realise the dream of providing pensions to over 1.2 billion people world-wide.

Secretary (DEA) also met with the CEO, World Bank; CEO, Global Infrastructure Hub and the Executive Vice President and CEO, MIGA besides the World Bank team led by Vice President South Asia.