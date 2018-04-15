Arun Jaitley to take oath today for fresh six-year term in Rajya Sabha

-
ALSO READFM Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS, to undergo surgery on Saturday Jaitley kept under 1-day observation at AIIMS, to undergo surgery today Getting treatment for kidney-related ailments, says FM Arun Jaitley FM Jaitley suffering from kidney-related ailment? Government banks wrote off Rs 816.83 billion loans in FY17: Arun Jaitley
-
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is undergoing treatment for kidney ailment, will take oath on Sunday for his new six years term in the Rajya Sabha.
The ceremony will take place in the chambers of Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.
The 65-year old Jaitley was elected recently from Uttar Pradesh and will take oath at a special ceremony due to his health condition.
“The Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, Shri @arunjaitley will take oath as Member of Rajya Sabha tomorrow,15th April,2018. The Vice President & Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu will administer the oath to Shri Jaitley in his Chamber in Parliament House,” the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.
The ceremony is likely to take place at 11 am, sources said.
Jaitley was on April 3 once again appointed as the Leader of the Upper House following the re-election.
He has not been going to his North Block office since April 2. He underwent dialysis at AIIMS on April 9 and has been confined to a ‘controlled environment’ at home.
He had cancelled his scheduled foreign visits and had confirmed his illness in a tweet. “I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted,” he had tweeted.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU