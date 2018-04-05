Arun Jaitley unwell with kidney ailment, cancels annual London tour

on Thursday said he was undergoing treatment for kidney related problems and infections, after he cancelled a visit to next week for annual economic talks.

"I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted," Jaitley said on Twitter.

"The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me," he said in the tweet, adding he was currently working from a "controlled environment at home".

Jaitley, a prominent member of Narendra Modi's inner circle, went to Delhi's All Institute of Medical Sciences for tests related to a kidney ailment, officials at the Ministry and at the medical facility earlier told

A medical report is due on Friday, one of the Ministry officials said. They declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter and the Ministry did not make any formal comment on the minister's health.

Sources at the Ministry said Modi may have to appoint a as a replacement for Jaitley temporarily if he has to go on long leave for treatment.

Jaitley, 65, was due to meet Britain's at the India-UK economic dialogue and deliver a talk on "Looking Ahead to 2022: India's Global Vision" at Chatham House, a policy think tank.

The organisers of the talk said the programme had been cancelled, without giving a reason.

"He will not visit next week as he is not keeping well," one of the Indian officials said.

Jaitley skipped a meeting of ministers from the in last month. He told at the time he was not in a position to take a long flight.

In 2014 he had a to keep his in check.