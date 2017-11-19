Arunachal's development scenario has changed since 2001: President Kovind

Ram Nath on Sunday said the development scenario of has changed since 2001.

"The state's development scenario has changed since 2001 with the execution of Trans Arunachal Highway, road connectivity to the remote interior areas, besides construction of advanced landing grounds at Pasighat, Mechukha, Ziro, Tuting and Walong to facilitate connectivity to the people living in remote areas," he said.

was addressing the valedictory function of the celebration of 40 years of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas (VKV) in at Indira Gandhi Park here.

He also noted that introduction of railway services from Itanagar to cities like Guwahati in Assam and construction of the 500 bedded hospital-cum-medical college at Naharlagun shows accelerating development in the state.

Noting that the state has a huge hydropower potential, said can become "The powerhouse of the nation", even as he mentioned that the state's immense natural habitations have the potential for development of agricultural and horticultural produce.

Describing Arunachal as the "land of rising sun" which, with its diverse cultures as practised by different tribes and unparalleled scenic beauty, is the perfect symbol of "unity in diversity", the said that the state has been mentioned in the Kalika puranas.

He said the state is found in the epic Mahabharata due to many historical references connected to the state.

On the state's contribution to the freedom struggle, he said many personalities, including freedom fighter Matmur Jamoh, fought against the British, and Talom Rukbo, Y.D. Thongchi and Padmashree Mamang Dai have been widely recognised.

Commending the services of the VKV with their motto of "service to man is service to god" towards promotion of quality education in the country and the state in particular despite challenges, emphasised on education to bring about progress in the society.

The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Alumni Association was celebrating 40 years of VKV establishment in as an acknowledgement to the VKVs for their significant contribution in the education sector.

Governor Brig (Retd) B.D. Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu heaped praise on the Vivekananda Kendra's mission of selfless service to society in the fields of education and Swachhta, particularly in difficult areas like Changlang, Tirap and Longding.

