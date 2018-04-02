JUST IN
Business Standard

Arvind Kejriwal apologises to Arun Jaitley in DDCA defamation case

Apart from Kejriwal, the other AAP leaders who have apologized to Jaitley include AAP MP Sanjay Singh, senior leader Ashutosh, Deepak Bajpai and spokesperson Raghav Chadha

IANS  |  New Delhi 

AAP, Arvind, Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP party leaders have apologised to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for making allegations against him, a source said on Monday.

A Kejriwal aide told IANS that a joint petition will be filed by the AAP leaders and Jaitley in a Delhi court later on Monday, seeking to withdraw a defamation case filed by the Finance Minister.

Apart from Kejriwal, the other AAP leaders who have apologized to Jaitley include AAP MP Sanjay Singh, senior leader Ashutosh, Deepak Bajpai and spokesperson Raghav Chadha.
First Published: Mon, April 02 2018. 13:42 IST

