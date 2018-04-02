Arvind Kejriwal apologises to Arun Jaitley in DDCA defamation case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders have apologised to Union Finance Minister for making allegations against him, a source said on Monday.

A Kejriwal aide told IANS that a joint petition will be filed by the leaders and Jaitley in a Delhi court later on Monday, seeking to withdraw a defamation case filed by the Finance Minister.

Apart from Kejriwal, the other leaders who have apologized to Jaitley include MP Sanjay Singh, senior leader Ashutosh, Deepak Bajpai and spokesperson Raghav Chadha.