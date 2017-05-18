TRENDING ON BS
Kulbhushan Jadhav case: After India, Pak square off, ICJ ruling today
Business Standard

Arvind Kejriwal went to office only twice last year: Kapil Mishra

Mishra said he submitted a fudged balance sheet signed by Kejriwal to tax officials

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kapil Mishra
Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra arrives at ACB office to submit evidence in the alleged water tanker scam case to the Anti-Corruption Bureau in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Ratcheting up his attack on Arvind Kejriwal, sacked minister Kapil Mishra alleged that the Delhi chief minister went to his office just twice in the last year.

Mishra, who levelled corruption allegations against Kejriwal a week ago, also approached the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to file a complaint over alleged irregularities in the AAP's funding.

The suspended AAP leader said he submitted a fudged balance sheet signed by Kejriwal to tax officials.

"When was the last time Kejriwal visited his office? The people of Delhi would be surprised to know that their chief minister visited his office only twice in the last one year.

"He is the only chief minister who seldom goes to work... to not have any department ... Who takes maximum leaves ... who seldom meets his people. And soon he will be the only CM to have maximum number of corruption cases against him," Mishra said in his blog and dared Kejriwal to prove him wrong.

"Does he have the guts to present his performance report card before the people. He only has criminal silence on his face," he said.

A senior Delhi government official rubbished Mishra's claims and asked whether the sacked minister maintains the chief minister's attendance register.

Elaborating on the CBDT complaint, Mishra said, "I have given a compliant with regard to money laundering in the AAP and the use of black money through shell companies in Kejriwal's direct knowledge."

Taking a jibe at Kejriwal after he visited a theatre to watch Sarkar 3 yesterday, Mishra said the chief minister stepped out of his residence after many days.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Jha, another AAP MLA who was on a fast at the Jantar Mantar since May 12 to oppose allegations levelled by Mishra against Kejriwal, ended his protest today.

