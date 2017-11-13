As Delhi chokes, NGT says AAP govt has not filed odd-even review petition

The Delhi government has still not moved any modification application with the National
Green Tribunal (NGT) over the implementation of odd-even plan.
News agency ANI reported on Monday that the NGT asked whether the state government was approaching it or if it was just a statement by a minister to the press. According to the news agency, no review petition on the odd-even scheme has been filed as yet.
The Delhi government on Saturday put on hold the odd-even scheme, which was meant to start from today, saying it would approach the NGT and request that women drivers and two-wheelers be exempted, hours after the green court okayed the scheme but with only emergency vehicles exempted. (Read more here
)
The NGT gave the go-ahead to the odd-even scheme from November 13-17 and said there will be no exemptions for women, two-wheelers, and government vehicles.
After the NGT order, the Delhi government said it will approach the top green court again on Monday and request that exemptions be given for women drivers and two-wheelers, and subject to its decision, the government will "consider implementing it again".
The state government had decided to implement the odd-even scheme for five days from November 13
to 17.
The NGT also said that in future, the odd-even scheme should automatically come into force if PM2.5 and PM10 particles go above 300 and 500 units, respectively, for 48 hours.
The tribunal directed that odd-even should be implemented "right away", without waiting, for 48 hours, in case PM2.5 and PM10 go beyond 400 and 700 units, respectively.
