As Delhi chokes, NGT says AAP govt has not filed odd-even review petition

The Delhi government has still not moved any modification application with the Green Tribunal (NGT) over the implementation of odd-even plan.





ALSO READ: Delhi smog: Decision on odd-even today, air quality severe as schools reopen News agency ANI reported on Monday that the NGT asked whether the state government was approaching it or if it was just a statement by a minister to the press. According to the news agency, no review petition on the odd-even scheme has been filed as yet.





NGT asks whether the Delhi government was only informing the media about a review petition on the #OddEven scheme since no review petition has been filed as yet. — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2017

NGT on #Delhi Smog and #OddEven: Delhi Government has still not moved modification application on NGT on the issue of #OddEven. NGT observes "govt approaching us or was its minister's statement for press only?" — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2017 The Delhi government on Saturday put on hold the odd-even scheme, which was meant to start from today, saying it would approach the NGT and request that women drivers and two-wheelers be exempted, hours after the green court okayed the scheme but with only emergency vehicles exempted. ( Read more here

The NGT gave the go-ahead to the odd-even scheme from November 13-17 and said there will be no exemptions for women, two-wheelers, and government vehicles.





ALSO READ: Delhi govt puts Odd-Even on hold, wants NGT to exempt women, 2-wheelers After the NGT order, the Delhi government said it will approach the top green court again on Monday and request that exemptions be given for women drivers and two-wheelers, and subject to its decision, the government will "consider implementing it again".

The state government had decided to implement the odd-even scheme for five days from to 17.

The NGT also said that in future, the odd-even scheme should automatically come into force if PM2.5 and PM10 particles go above 300 and 500 units, respectively, for 48 hours.

The tribunal directed that odd-even should be implemented "right away", without waiting, for 48 hours, in case PM2.5 and PM10 go beyond 400 and 700 units, respectively.