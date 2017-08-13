As floods lash country, NDRF carries relief work in affected areas

Amid floods disrupting lives in multiple states, the Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is leaving no stone unturned in providing relief to the people.

Flood rescue and relief operations by the in flood-affected areas across the country are in full swing.

In Bihar, where heavy rains have raised the water level of main rivers and their tributaries and created a flood-like situation in the northern part of the state, 10 flood rescue teams of the have been deployed.

Affected districts Supaul, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Betiah, Motihari, Kishanganj, Purnia and Dedarganj are being catered.

Meanwhile, four more teams are being airlifted from Bhuwneshwar, Odisha to Purnia, Bihar.

In Assam, 17 flood rescue teams of have been deployed in the flood-affected districts of Assam. Yesterday, the teams rescued 249 persons at Kokrajhar, 50 persons at Bonganigaon and 108 persons at Biswanath. The rescue operations are in progress.

One team of the in Agartala yesterday evacuated 372 people at Village Ashram Chamani area and 47 persons in village -Partapgarh, Agartala.

Till now, the has rescued 23 persons and evacuated 970 persons in Tripura.

12 flood rescue teams of the have been deployed in the flood-affected areas of West Bengal.

Yesterday, the team conducted rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of Sadar block, District Jalpaiguri and evacuated 552 persons to the safer place.

In addition, the teams operational at Ghattal, West Medinipur distributed 1,000 water pouches and other relief material to the flood-affected victims.

In Himachal Pradesh, two search and rescue teams of the are operational at the Padhar area in Mandi, in connection with a landslide incident.

One search and rescue team of the is operational at Village Madarma, Munsyari, Pithoragarh in connection with a landslide incident.

The Headquarters, New Delhi is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with other agencies and stakeholders.

The has even launched a helpline to help victims and survivors connect with the authorities - 9711077372.

