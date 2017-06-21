As Kumble pulls out, BCCI to invite more applications for coach's post

Cricket Board's move came following Anil Kumble's exit from the job

The has decided to invite more applications for the post of Indian team's coach to give Advisory Committee (CAC) a wide range of options for picking a suitable candidate.



The Board's move came following Anil Kumble's acrimonious exit from the job.



yesterday refused extension of his contract till the tour, citing captain Virat Kohli's reservation over his 'style' of functioning.



A top official associated with the process told PTI that another 7-10 days may be given for fresh applications so that other interested candidates with suitable qualification and stature can apply for the top job.



"Look, when we had invited applications last time, Anil was an automatic entry. That might have prompted a lot of people from thinking that what's the need to apply when the current coach is doing well and is in the mix," a senior official told PTI today.



"Now the situation has completely changed. A lot of people will now be interested in knowing that it's an open field," the official added.



When had advertised the post, the last date to send application was May 31.



Asked about Virender Sehwag, who is considered favourite, the official said, "Sehwag's application has no relation with to call for more applications. In the end, it would be CAC which will decide on the next coach. More the options, better the choice."



As of now, Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus, Doda Ganesh are the applicants.



Former Australia bowling coach Craig McDermott also had applied but it was rejected as it didn't come on time.

Press Trust of India