Asansol Ram Navami violence: FIR against BJP's Babul Supriyo; top updates

Political blame-game over communal violence in West Bengal intensified on Thursday with and BJP leader Babul Supriyo accusing the police and district administration of acting like TMC cadres and coming into action only after the miscreants involved in the violence reached their hiding places.

"It has been the modus operandi that the police do not act in the first hour and a half," he remarked.

"Whether it's the police, the District Magistrate or the administration, they are all acting like TMC cadres. It's no coincidence that Babul Supriyo enters Asansol after 24 hours and the internet services are shut down, because they know I'm going to give media reports from the ground and talk about the failure of the administration," Supriyo told mediapersons.

The leader was later booked by the West Bengal police for allegedly violating Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and assaulting an IPS officer after he was prevented from visiting the violence-hit areas in Asansol.

The minister was headed to the city to take stock of the situation when he was barred from entering the area by the security forces.

TV channels showed him engaged in a verbal spat with police personnel, who had surrounded his vehicle.

"As a public representative, I have every right to visit my constituency, especially when people are in trouble. It is my duty. But the police is saying I won't be allowed to go as Section 144 is imposed in the area. Being a minister, I cannot violate rules," Supriyo said.





West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee has blamed the BJP of trying to destroy the communal peace and harmony in the state.

A clash broke out between two groups centering a Ram Navami procession in Raniganj on Monday. A person was allegedly hacked to death while the Deputy Commissioner of Police lost a hand after getting hit by a bomb.

Tension soared high as several shops and houses were vandalised and set ablaze. Police have arrested 19 people so far for fomenting trouble.

Heavy police force has been deployed and police pickets put up in the area since Monday evening to prevent any more untoward incidents. Police claimed the situation was under control.



