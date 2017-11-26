Ashes 2017: Bairstow accused of allegedly 'headbutting' Cameron Bancroft

The (ECB) is reportedly investigating a shocking report which states that wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow allegedly "headbutted" during a night out in Perth earlier this month.

According to The Independent, the incident occurred between Bairstow and Bancroft outside The Avenue Hotel in Perth, when England were playing a warm-up match against Western Australia Cricket XI at the start of this month.

It is claimed that the incident went no further, and that police were not involved in the matter.

However, it is quite interesting to note that both Bancroft and Bairstow were involved in repeated on-the-field verbal exchanges on day four of the first Ashes Test.

Earlier in October, former England vice-captain Ben Stokes was withdrawn from the Ashes squad by the ECB in the wake of a pending investigation into an incident which led to Stokes getting arrested in Bristol on suspicion of causing bodily harm.

The 26-year-old Durham all-rounder was released without charge but remains under police investigation.

English cricketer Alex Hales was also with Stokes at that time.

Meanwhile, the Australian team has seized complete control of the first Ashes Test.

Chasing 170 in the fourth innings, after their fast bowling ripped through England in the morning session; the Australian openers looked quite at ease on the penultimate day.

David Warner (60*) and Bancroft (51*) put Australia on course to wrap up their long-accustomed victory in Brisbane.

On Day 5, Australia require another 56 runs with 10 wickets remaining.

