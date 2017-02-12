Ashwin becomes the world's fastest to claim 250 test wickets

Indian off-spinner on Sunday created the record of claiming 250 Test wickets in the least number of matches in his 45th Test, eclipsing legendary Australian fast Dennis Lillee.

Lillee had completed the milestone in his 48th Test and Ashwin's two wickets in the Bangladesh first innings in the one-off Test here helped the Indian all-rounder reach the coveted landmark.

He is the sixth Indian after Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Zaheer Khan (311), Bishan Singh Bedi (266) to reach to 250 Test wickets.