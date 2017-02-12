TRENDING ON BS
Ashwin becomes the world's fastest to claim 250 test wickets

The Indian off-spinner breaks legendary Australian fast bowler Dennis Lillee's record

BS Web Team & PTI  |  Hyderabad 

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday created the record of claiming 250 Test wickets in the least number of matches in his 45th Test, eclipsing legendary Australian fast bowler Dennis Lillee.

Lillee had completed the milestone in his 48th Test and Ashwin's two wickets in the Bangladesh first innings in the one-off Test here helped the Indian all-rounder reach the coveted landmark.

He is the sixth Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Zaheer Khan (311), Bishan Singh Bedi (266) to reach to 250 Test wickets.

Ashwin has so far taken 57 wickets in the current home season. Until the end of the Bangladesh first innings in his 45th Test, he has 24 five-wicket hauls and seven 10-wicket hauls so far. He has also scored 1,816 runs, including four hundred.


Ashwin, the number 1 ranked bowler and all-rounder in Test cricket, had a record-breaking last year for India as he picked up 72 wickets in 12 matches to finish as the highest wicket-taker in the world for the second consecutive year.

