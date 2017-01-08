Ashwin, Jadeja retain top slots in ICC Test rankings, Kohli stays second

India's spin twins Ravichandran and Ravindra held onto the top two slots in the ICC's latest Test ranking for bowlers while skipper Virat was a notch behind Steve Smith in batsmen's list.

(887 points) and (879 points) were at number one and two in the list, while Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood (860 points), who gained 29 points, by virtue of his good show against Pakistan has risen to the third spot in the list.

South African Kagiso Rabada was another big gainer as he jumped nine spots to be eighth in the list.

The only other Indian in the top-20 is speedster Mohammed Shami, who is in 19th position.

In the batsmen's list, Steve Smith is still atop the list with 933 points even though he dropped four ranking points.

However, Indian captain is a distant second with 875 points. There is no other Indian batsman in the Top-10 while Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are 12th and 16th respectively.

India is the No. 1 team in with 120 rating points, well ahead of Australia, who is in the 2nd position with 109 points.