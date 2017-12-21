Ask BJP before getting married, says Congress on Virat Kohli patriotism row

A MLA from on Tuesday questioned the patriotism of cricketer for preferring Italy over India to get married to Bollywood actress

While inaugurating a 'Skill India Centre' here, the legislator from Guna, Panna Lal Shakya, told a gathering: "Virat earned money in India... But he didn't find any place to marry in the country. Is Hindustan untouchable?"

He went on to add, "Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Vikramaditya, Yudhishthir got married on this land. You all must have got married here. None of us goes to a foreign country to get married ... (Kohli) earned money here and spent billions there (Italy)... (he) doesn't have any respect for the country. This proves he is not a patriot."

The Indian cricket captain and Anushka got married at a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, last week.

Shakya said that the training (imparted at Skill India Centre) would be useless if the trainees would not work here.

"After getting trained, you all should work here in the country. This would be the biggest service. Otherwise, earn money and go to Italy to marry like Virat, enjoy picnic and come back," he said.

He even said that dancers from Italy become millionaires in India.

"If you think minutely, then you will know that the dancers of Italy become millionaires here and you are taking country's money there. Then what will you give to the country? Howsoever big one may be, he can't become our ideal person. Our ideal person is one who is honest to the country and earns money through hard work," Shakya said.

condemns MLA's remark on Virat Kohli

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday castigated its MLA for questioning the patriotism of cricketer for preferring Italy over India to get married.

leader S.Prakash said it is not Shakya's business to question Kohil's patriotism.

Averring that Shakya should mend his ways and not tarnish party's image by making such unwarranted statements Prakash said, "The MLA who made this statement has no business to question the patriotism of or Anushka Sharma, it is their choice to marry where ever they wanted to get married. The MLA who has made this statement has no right to tarnish the image of the and I hope he mends his way."



Ask before getting married: Randeep Surjewala



Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday took a swipe at the BJP, saying young men and women should seek approval of the saffron party before getting married or deciding on the venue.



His remarks came a day after a legislator in questioned the patriotism of cricketer and actor for not getting married in India.



"Attention--To all 'Young Men/Women' in India. Please take prior approval from for deciding whom to marry; deciding the venue of marriage; deciding the nature of festivities; deciding the food menu. Thank You. PS- Issued in Public Interest," Surjewala tweeted.