Assam declared as 'disturbed' area; AFSPA imposed for 3 more months

The AFSPA has been under force in the three Arunachal Pradesh districts since January 2016

The Centre has declared the entire as a "disturbed" area under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act -- the -- for three more months, citing various violent activities by insurgent groups ULFA, NDFB and others.



In a gazette notification, the Home Ministry said the entire Assam, besides bordering areas of Meghalaya, have been declared "disturbed" under the for three months with effect from May 3.



The ministry said there were 75 incidents of violence in in 2016 in which 33 people, including four security personnel, were killed and 14 others were abducted.



Besides, there were nine violent incidents in the state in which four people, including two security personnel, were killed in 2017.



The violence were perpetrated by insurgent groups like ULFA, NDFB and others, the ministry said.



The has been continuing in since November 1990.



In another gazette notification, the ministry declared three districts of - Tirap, Changlang and Longding - besides areas falling under 16 police stations bordering as "disturbed" area under the for three more months.



The home ministry cited the continuing violence perpetrated by NSCN(IM), NSCN(K), ULFA, NDFB and others as the reason for enforcing the for three months beyond May 4.



