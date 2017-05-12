Assam: Fake Indian, Myanmar currency worth Rs 22 lakh seized, 1 arrested

Fake Indian currency worth Rs. 1, 20,000 and worth Rs 22, 00,000 seized by the police in Silchar.

On May 10, a joint operation conducted by police and 37 Rifles at Jamalpur village.

One person has been arrested in this regard. The person is identified as Md. Hasan Raja. Along with cash, two mobile phones, two sim cards of Aircel and Vodafone were also recovered from.

The Tax department has been alerted about the seizure.

An FIR has been registered in this regard.

Earlier on April 27, the Amritsar rural police recovered worth Rs. 75 lakh and arrested six persons in this regard.

In March, the Karnataka Police's anti-rowdy squad recovered worth Rs 1.28 crore and arrested two people in this regard.