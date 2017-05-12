Assam: Fake Indian, Myanmar currency worth Rs 22 lakh seized, 1 arrested

-
ALSO READMeet Aftab Batki, the notorious fake currency runner eluding India Are your Rs 10 coins being rejected? All you need to know about India's fake currency business Look for watermarks, raised printing: How to spot a fake currency note No tax on legitimate gold: What you should know about I-T Amendment Bill Gang printing fake currency notes busted in Jammu, 2 held
-
Fake Indian currency worth Rs. 1, 20,000 and fake Myanmar currency worth Rs 22, 00,000 seized by the police in Silchar.
On May 10, a joint operation conducted by Assam police and 37 Assam Rifles at Jamalpur village.
One person has been arrested in this regard. The person is identified as Md. Hasan Raja. Along with cash, two mobile phones, two sim cards of Aircel and Vodafone were also recovered from.
The Income Tax department has been alerted about the seizure.
An FIR has been registered in this regard.
Earlier on April 27, the Amritsar rural police recovered fake currency worth Rs. 75 lakh and arrested six persons in this regard.
In March, the Karnataka Police's anti-rowdy squad recovered fake currency worth Rs 1.28 crore and arrested two people in this regard.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU