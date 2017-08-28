Assam floods: 125,000 still affected even as situation improves

The situation in continued to improve on Monday, although 1.25 lakh people in five districts of the state were still reeling under it.

According to a report by the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 1.25 lakh people were affected currently in Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts.

Till Sunday, 1.6 lakh people were suffering due to the third wave of floods across six districts of the north-eastern state.

The last wave of floods had so far claimed the lives of 73 people across and the toll in flood-related incidents in the state this year stood at 157, including eight in capital Guwahati, the ASDMA said.

As per the ASDMA report, Morigaon was the worst hit with over 74,500 affected people, followed by Nagaon where nearly 48,000 people were hit by the deluge.

As many as 299 villages remained under water and nearly 15,500 hectares of crop area were inundated, the ASDMA said.

The authorities are running 82 relief camps and distribution centres in five districts, where 23,545 people have taken shelter.

The river at Numaligarh in Golaghat, the at Badarpurghat in Karimganj, the at in Hailakandi and the at Karimganj town are flowing above the 'danger' mark.