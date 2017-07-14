Assam floods: Death toll touches 49, Centre releases Rs 500 cr for relief

The death toll in flood-ravaged touched 49 on Thursday, authorities said.

Five fresh flood-related deaths were reported from different parts of the state on Thursday, the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh on Thursday spoke to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and expressed concern over the damage caused by the devastating floods.

Rajnath Singh said Prime Minister Narendra had said the Centre would render all possible help to

"The Centre is very much with the people of at this time of the crisis and assures all possible help to normalise the situation," he said.

A Central team led by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren visited some of the flood-hit areas of and Arunachal Pradesh to assess the losses.

informed that sufficient emergency funds have been released for affected states and Rs 500 crores has been given to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to provide assistance.

He also informed that a high-level inter-ministerial team would be deputed to the states within one month to assess the damages.

The floodwater level in Park (KNP), a World Heritage Site, started receding on Thursday, but the past eight days of fury has left a trail of animal carcases.

Many animals have perished in the floods, which started on July 5.

Forest Minister Pramila Rani Brahma said that "due to the flood, the condition of animals is very bad but still fewer animals are killed because of our efforts".

She added, "So far, nearly 23-25 animals have been found dead. Twenty-five animals were rescued, treated and then left on the grounds."

She thanked local people for helping the forest authorities to save the animals.