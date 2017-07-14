Assam floods: Death toll touches 49, Centre releases Rs 500 cr for relief

The death toll in flood-ravaged Assam
touched 49 on Thursday, authorities said.
Five fresh flood-related deaths were reported from different parts of the state on Thursday, the Assam
State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh on Thursday spoke to Assam
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and expressed concern over the damage caused by the devastating floods.
Rajnath Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi
had said the Centre would render all possible help to Assam.
"The Centre is very much with the people of Assam
at this time of the crisis and assures all possible help to normalise the situation," he said.
A Central team led by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju
visited some of the flood-hit areas of Assam
and Arunachal Pradesh to assess the losses.
Rijiju
informed that sufficient emergency funds have been released for flood
affected states and Rs 500 crores has been given to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to provide assistance.
He also informed that a high-level inter-ministerial team would be deputed to the states within one month to assess the damages.
The floodwater level in Kaziranga National
Park (KNP), a World Heritage Site, started receding on Thursday, but the past eight days of flood
fury has left a trail of animal carcases.
Many animals have perished in the floods, which started on July 5.
Assam
Forest Minister Pramila Rani Brahma said that "due to the flood, the condition of animals is very bad but still fewer animals are killed because of our efforts".
She added, "So far, nearly 23-25 animals have been found dead. Twenty-five animals were rescued, treated and then left on the grounds."
She thanked local people for helping the forest authorities to save the animals.
