Assam-Mizoram border dispute: States settle for peace as Centre intervenes

The Assam and Mizoram governments on Tuesday decided to maintain status quo in the frontier areas of the two states and ensure peace along their borders, an official said.

This was agreed upon at a meeting chaired by and convened in the wake of violence at Bairabi along the Assam-Mizoram borders following a dispute about a fortnight ago



Both the state governments, represented by their chief secretaries, reiterated their commitment to maintain peace and resolve the issues amicably, a Home Ministry official said.

It was decided at the meeting to maintain status quo at the spot. Assembly of people at the site would not be allowed and both the state governments would take all measures to maintain peace in their respective areas, the official said.

In the meeting, it was unanimously decided that a team comprising joint secretary (northeast) in the Home Ministry and principal secretaries (home) of Assam and Mizoram governments would visit the area within a week,.

The team would be assisted by the Survey of India officials in its work and submit its findings to the Union home secretary.

Thereafter, a meeting of the chief ministers of Assam and Mizoram would be convened by the Union home minister, the official said.

Today's meeting on the Assam-Mizoram boundary dispute was convened after Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, approached Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking his intervention in the issue by resuming the talks and ensuring peace along the border.

The situation along the Assam-Mizoram border turned violent about a fortnight ago after police resorted to lathicharge to control some protesting students, where among others, a journalist was also injured.

Assam's Hailakandi district administration, bordering Mizoram, had on March 7 clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC with immediate effect in certain areas apprehending encroachment attempts from the other side.

The prohibitory orders were imposed in Kachurthal and other areas under the Ramnathpur police station, bordering Kolasib district of Mizoram.

