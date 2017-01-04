TRENDING ON BS
Assembly elections 2017: EC lists down Dos and Don'ts

Height of the voting compartment would be raised to 30 inches

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi
Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi on Wednesday announced a number of new measures for the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

Zaidi announced putting up of four posters at each polling station, informing the voters of locations of booths, and other Dos and Don'ts.

The posters were a statutory requirement at all polling stations, he said.

A voting assistance booth would also be kept at the polling stations.

Taking note of complaints received by the Election Commission (EC) in previous elections, the CEC announced that the height of the voting compartment would also be raised to 30 inches this time.

This was done to conceal the upper part of the body of the voters, the movement of which might give away the button they were pressing.

"This measure is being taken to maintain secrecy," Zaidi said.

The five states going to polls this year were Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

