AstraZeneca's drug extending survival rate in lung cancer patients

AstraZeneca’s immunotherapy has hit a second important goal by improving overall survival in patients, boosting prospects for a medicine that has already got off to a promising commercial launch.



Its success in extending lives, announced by the company on Friday, follows data announced last year showing patients on Imfinzi lived on average 16.8 months without their disease worsening, against just 5.6 months for those on placebo.



That so-called progression-free survival (PFS) benefit led to US regulatory approval in February, allowing Imfinzi to be used in non-small cell patients with inoperable mid-stage disease that has not spread widely around the body. Imfinzi is the first immunotherapy to be approved in this setting, giving a chance to intervene relatively early in



That distinguishes it from rivals Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Roche that beat the British drugmaker in winning approval for similar immunotherapies in advanced or metastatic disease.



Analysts believe using Imfinzi in stage III lung cancer, where cancer has only spread locally, opens up a multibillion-dollar sales opportunity and the latest overall survival (OS) data should underline the drug’s potential.



“Consensus has peak Imfinzi sales at $2.8 billion by 2023 and the achievement of an OS benefit may not result in much of a change in sales expectations,” Berenberg analysts said. “Nevertheless ... the OS data will help Astra in its physician education and ensure the peak sales can be achieved.” said it planned to publish full details of the statistically significant OS result at an upcoming medical conference.