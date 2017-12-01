At 5,000 cases, Mumbai a distant 2nd to Delhi in crimes against women: NCRB

The Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report on crimes for the year 2016 has placed Mumbai first in offences against senior citizens and second, next to Delhi, in crimes against women as well as children.



The NCRB records that were released on Wednesday showed that of a total of 41,761 cases of various crimes against women recorded in 19 major metropolitan cities, Mumbai, at second place, accounted for 5,128 cases.



The crimes against women included 2,183 cases of assault with intent to outrage modesty, 1,142 cases of kidnapping and abduction and 712 cases of rape.Delhi accounted for the lion's share of 13,803 cases, the data showed.Mumbai also ranked second in the number of crimes against children. A city-wise comparison revealed that the maximum cases of crime against children were reported in Delhi with 7,392 cases followed by Mumbai with 3,400 cases and Bengaluru with 1,333 cases.The data on crimes against senior citizens showed that total of 3,562 cases of crimes against senior citizens were reported in 19 metropolitan cities during 2016.Mumbai accounted for 1,218 cases of these followed by Delhi with 642 cases and Ahmedabad with 362 cases, the data revealed.Mumbai also stood first when it came to cyber crimes with 4,172 cases reported for the year 2016. Bengaluru was second with 762 cases and Jaipur stood third with 532 cases.Mumbai also witnessed 147 murder cases in the year 2016, the data said.Meanwhile, there was a decline in overall Indian Penal Code (IPC) cases registered in Mumbai in 2016 as compared to previous years.While Mumbai witnessed 40,361 and 42,940 IPC crimes in 2014 and 2015 respectively, it came down to 39617 in 2016, the report stated.Similarly, Maharashtra overall also saw less number of IPC crimes last year.In 2016, the state saw 2,61,714 cases registered which was lower than the 2,75,414 cases of 2015. However, in 2014 the numbers were still lower at 2,49,834 cases.