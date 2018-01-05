JUST IN
At least nine people go missing as avalanche hits Kashmir's Kupwara

An avalanche also hit the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel in the Project Beacon area

ANI  |  Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] 

Jammu and Kashmir, J&K, avalanches, snow
File photo of an elderly man, carrying a load on his back, walks on a snow covered road during snowfall in Kashmir

At least nine people went missing and are feared dead after an avalanche hit the Kupwara-Tangdhar road in Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday afternoon.

Of the nine people, six were in an SUV, while others were on the road.

A search and rescue operation has been launched, but fog and darkness are hampering the process. The authorities have rushed SDRF and mountaineer rescue teams for help in the rescue.

An avalanche also hit the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel in the Project Beacon area.

Further details are awaited.
First Published: Fri, January 05 2018. 21:39 IST

