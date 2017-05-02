At Rs 125 cr, even Hindi version of Baahubali 2 smashes box office records

-
ALSO READBaahubali 2 will eclipse all existing Indian box office records: Analysts Why Kattappa killed Baahubali: Social media abuzz after Baahubali 2 release Movie review: Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion is a colossal bore Rs 325 cr in 3 days: Baahubali 2 is now the highest opening Indian film 'Baahubali 2' review: Befitting conclusion where drama supersedes action
-
According to Box Office India, the hindi version of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus has created history by earning more than Rs125 crore in its opening weekend.
The movie made Rs 46 crores on its third day, taking the three-day opening weekend total to INR 128 crores.
The business of 'Baahubali - The Conclusion' (Hindi) over the first weekend is as follows:
Friday - INR 41,00,00,000
Saturday - INR 40,50,00,000
Sunday - INR 46,50,00,000
Total - INR 1,28,00,00,000
The second installment of the 'Baahubali' franchise has beaten the record of Salman Khan's 'Sultan' which raked in INR 105 crores in the opening weekend.
'Baahubali: The Conclusion' across India has grossed around Rs 300 cr net approximately.
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU