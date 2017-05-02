TRENDING ON BS
How the South Asia Satellite will help India boost ties with neighbours
At Rs 125 cr, even Hindi version of Baahubali 2 smashes box office records

'Baahubali: The Conclusion' across India has grossed around Rs 300 crore net approximately.

ANI  |  New Delhi, [India] 

Baahubali
Fans pour milk on a giant poster of “Bahubali 2: The Conclusion” in Chennai (Photo: PTI)

According to Box Office India, the hindi version of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus has created history by earning more than Rs125 crore in its opening weekend.

The movie made  Rs 46 crores on its third day, taking the three-day opening weekend total to INR 128 crores.

The business of 'Baahubali - The Conclusion' (Hindi) over the first weekend is as follows:

Friday - INR 41,00,00,000

Saturday - INR 40,50,00,000

Sunday - INR 46,50,00,000

Total - INR 1,28,00,00,000

The second installment of the 'Baahubali' franchise has beaten the record of Salman Khan's 'Sultan' which raked in INR 105 crores in the opening weekend.

'Baahubali: The Conclusion' across India has grossed around Rs 300 cr net approximately.

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead.

