At Rs 401.3 mn, Avengers: Infinity War this year's highest earner in India

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Marvel Studio’s latest offering Avengers: Infinity War has become 2018’s highest earner in India till date with its gross box office collections of Rs 401.3 million.

According to the makers, the film, which boasts of the largest gathering of superheroes, registered the biggest day one opening ever for a Hollywood movie in India.

Avengers: Infinity War is on its way to become a cinematic milestone. The euphoria and the reactions from fans across has been stupendous and this is just the beginning,” Bikram Duggal, Executive Director & Head Studios and CMO, Disney India, said in a statement.

The net box office collections of the film, which released in India on Friday, stand at Rs 313 million.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the film saw the superheroes battle it out against supervillain Thanos, who hopes to possess all the Infinity Stones in order to restore balance in the universe.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Tom Holland, among others.

First Published: Sat, April 28 2018. 23:23 IST

