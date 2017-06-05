TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Delhi sizzles at 47 degrees; no respite even today
Business Standard

Atleast 22 passengers burnt alive in truck-bus collision in Bareilly

The bus and truck collided head-on and burst into flames

Press Trust of India  |  Bareilly 

The truck-bus collision in Bareilly
The truck-bus collision in Bareilly (Photo: ANI)

At least 22 passengers were charred to death and 15 injured when a bus collided head-on with a truck and burst into flames on National Highway 24 here early on Monday. 

The bus of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) carrying 41 passengers from Delhi was on its way to Gonda in eastern Uttar Pradesh when the accident took place near Bada bypass.



Senior Superintendent of Police Jogendra Kumar said, "The accident involving a bus of UPSRTC and a truck took place between 1.00 am and 1.30 am. 22 passengers died, while 15 sustained injuries. Six passengers are critical and have been hospitalised," he said.

According to eyewitnesses, the bodies have been charred beyond recognition.

The driver of the bus is also among the deceased, while the conductor sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the truck is absconding.

Police said the impact of the head-on collision was so big that the diesel tank was completely damaged.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Atleast 22 passengers burnt alive in truck-bus collision in Bareilly

The bus and truck collided head-on and burst into flames

The bus and truck collided head-on and burst into flames At least 22 passengers were charred to death and 15 injured when a bus collided head-on with a truck and burst into flames on National Highway 24 here early on Monday. 

The bus of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) carrying 41 passengers from Delhi was on its way to Gonda in eastern Uttar Pradesh when the accident took place near Bada bypass.

Senior Superintendent of Police Jogendra Kumar said, "The accident involving a bus of UPSRTC and a truck took place between 1.00 am and 1.30 am. 22 passengers died, while 15 sustained injuries. Six passengers are critical and have been hospitalised," he said.

According to eyewitnesses, the bodies have been charred beyond recognition.

The driver of the bus is also among the deceased, while the conductor sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the truck is absconding.

Police said the impact of the head-on collision was so big that the diesel tank was completely damaged. image
Business Standard
177 22

Atleast 22 passengers burnt alive in truck-bus collision in Bareilly

The bus and truck collided head-on and burst into flames

At least 22 passengers were charred to death and 15 injured when a bus collided head-on with a truck and burst into flames on National Highway 24 here early on Monday. 

The bus of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) carrying 41 passengers from Delhi was on its way to Gonda in eastern Uttar Pradesh when the accident took place near Bada bypass.

Senior Superintendent of Police Jogendra Kumar said, "The accident involving a bus of UPSRTC and a truck took place between 1.00 am and 1.30 am. 22 passengers died, while 15 sustained injuries. Six passengers are critical and have been hospitalised," he said.

According to eyewitnesses, the bodies have been charred beyond recognition.

The driver of the bus is also among the deceased, while the conductor sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the truck is absconding.

Police said the impact of the head-on collision was so big that the diesel tank was completely damaged.

image
Business Standard
177 22