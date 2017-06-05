Atleast 22 passengers burnt alive in truck-bus collision in Bareilly

The bus and truck collided head-on and burst into flames

At least 22 passengers were charred to death and 15 injured when a bus collided head-on with a truck and burst into flames on Highway 24 here early on Monday.



The bus of the State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) carrying 41 passengers from Delhi was on its way to Gonda in eastern when the accident took place near Bada bypass.



Senior Superintendent of Police Jogendra Kumar said, "The accident involving a bus of UPSRTC and a truck took place between 1.00 am and 1.30 am. 22 passengers died, while 15 sustained injuries. Six passengers are critical and have been hospitalised," he said.



According to eyewitnesses, the bodies have been charred beyond recognition.



The driver of the bus is also among the deceased, while the conductor sustained serious injuries.



The driver of the truck is absconding.



Police said the impact of the head-on collision was so big that the diesel tank was completely damaged.

