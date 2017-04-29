TRENDING ON BS
ATP Challenger: Ramanathan enters singles final; Paes gears for doubles cup

Ramanathan will face Slovenia Blaz Rola; Paes to face Ecuadorian pair with Scott Lipsky

Press Trust of India  |  Tallahassee 

Ramakumar Ramanathan
Ramakumar Ramanathan.(Photo: Wikipedia)

Young Indian Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan and legendary Leander Paes have reached the singles and doubles final of the ATP Challenger event in Tallahassee after winning their respective semi- finals in Tallahassee.

Ramkumar battled past Italian qualifier Andrea Arnaboldi 6-2 5-7 6-4 in the semi-finals of the $75,000 clay court event after two hours and 34 minutes.

It will be first ever Challenger level final for the 22- year-old Indian, who next faces Slovenian qualifier Blaz Rola.

The Slovenian edged past American Mitchell Krueger 6-3 5-7 6-4 in the other semi-final.

Paes and Scott Lipsky, the top-seeded Indo-American pair overcame a stiff resistance from Ecuadorian pair of Roberto Quiroz and Gonzalo Escobar 6-1 6-7 (10-3) in the semi-finals.

They face Argentinian pair of Leonardo Mayer and Maximo Gonzalez for the title.

Paes now has a chance to win his second Challenger-level title of the 2017 season having triumphed in Leon, Mexico with Adil Shamasdin.

