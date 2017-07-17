ATP rankings: Federer rises to 3rd rank, Murray keeps top spot

Winning his eighth title allowed Swiss Roger Federer, the most acclaimed player in Grand Slams with 19 titles, to earn a spot in the top three of the men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released on Monday, with 6,545 points.

Briton and Spanish kept their places at first and second, even though they left the tournament at the quarter-final stage and round of 16 respectively, reports Efe.

The 35-year-old Swiss won five of the 14 tournaments in which he has participated in the current season, two Grand Slams (Australian Open and Wimbledon) and two 1,000 Masters (Indian Wells and Miami) in addition to Halle.

Federer's opponent in Sunday's final Marin Cilic of Croatia is sixth in the list.

The current and point scores are as follows:

1. (United Kingdom) 7,750 points

2. (Spain) 7,465

3. (Switzerland) 6,545

4. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6,325

5. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6,140

6. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 5,075

7. Dominic Thiem (Netherlands) 4,030

8. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,740

9. Milos Raonic (Canada) 3,310

10. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,160