Attack on couples by khap panchayat absolutely illegal: Supreme Court

The Supreme today termed as "absolutely illegal" any attack by panchayats or associations against an adult man and woman opting for inter- caste The apex said if an adult man and woman marry, no khap, panchayat, individual or society can question them. A bench of and Justices A M Khanwilkar and asked the Centre to give its reponse on suggestions earlier given by amicus curiae (friend of the court) Raju Ramachandran on ways to prevent harassment and killing of young couples in the name of family honour for marrying inter-caste or intra-clan (gotra). "Whatever the amicus curiae says about khap, we are not concerned with that.

What we are concerned is that if an adult girl or boy gets into marriage, no khap, no individual or no society can question them," the bench said. The bench told the Centre that it will not give its suggestion on the suggestion given by amicus curiae, assisting the in the matter, and the would contemplate passing an order based on the amicus' suggestion. "Whenever there is any kind of collective attack on a boy or girl who are adult, it is absolutely illegal," the bench said and listed the matter for February 5 for further hearing. The apex had earlier sought suggestions from an NGO 'Shakti Vahini', amicus curiae and ' Panchayats' on the issue. Khaps are caste or community organisations in villages which at times act as quasi-judicial bodies and pronounce harsh punishments based on regressive and age-old customs and traditions. The NGO had moved the top in 2010 seeking directions to the central and state governments to prevent and control honour crimes by taking a number of measures. Earlier, the apex had invited ' Panchayats' to hear their views before issuing any order to stop them from harassing and killing couples and women in the name of honour. The Centre had pleaded with the apex to put in place a mechanism to monitor crimes against women by Panchayats, as the police was not able to protect women facing ordeal at their hands. The top had also said that as a pilot project, it would examine the situation in three districts of and where Panchayats were active. It had summoned the Superintendents of districts of and that of Baghpat in to apprise the of the situation there.