Aus defeats Eng by an innings & 123 runs in 5th test to wrap up Ashes 4-0

Australia defeated England by an innings and 123 runs in the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney here on Monday to seal the series 4-0.
The tourists were bowled out for 180, adding just 87 to their Day Four score of 93 for the loss of four wickets.
England resumed play on the fifth and final day with Captain Joe Root batting on 42 and wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow on 17. Root, suffering from gastroenteritis, had to spend most of the morning in hospital, and when he resumed his innings, could not stay at the crease for long, and retired on 58.
Bairstow was dismissed for 38, Moeen Ali for 13, Stuart Broad for 4, M. Crane for 2 and last man James Anderson for 2.
Tom Curran remained not out on 23.
Fast bowler Pat Cummins had match figures of 8-119.
The final scores were Australia 649 for seven declared and England 346 and 180.
