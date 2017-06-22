Australia Open: Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth, Praneeth enter quarter finals

Srikanth and Praneeth eked out thrilling victories in the men's singles second round

Srikanth and Praneeth eked out thrilling victories in the men's singles second round

Kidambi and B Sai eked out thrilling victories in the men's singles second round to set up an all-Indian quarterfinal clash at the $750,000 Australian Super Series in Sydney on Thursday.



On the other hand, Saina Nehwal and Olympic silver medallist P V also advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's singles competition.



Srikanth, who had edged out Son Wan Ho in the semifinals of Indonesia Open last week, once again had an upper hand against the World No. 1 Korean, beating him 15-21 21-13 21-13 in a 57-minute clash.



In another match, Sai staved off a challenge from China's Huang Yuxiang 21-15 18-21 21-13 in a match that lasted 64 minutes.



Interestingly, and had clashed in the final of Open in April with the latter emerging victorious.



In the women's singles, fifth seed defeated Chen 21-13 21-18 in 46 minutes. She will clash with either Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon or World No. 1 and top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.



The World No. 16 Saina Nehwal defeated Soniia Cheah of Malaysia by 21-15, 20-22, 21-14 and will clash with sixth-seeded Chinese Sun Yu in quarterfinals of women's singles.



In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy fought well before suffering a 21-18 18-21 13-21 loss to seventh-seeded Japanese pair of Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto.



The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a 16-21 18-21 loss to eighth-seeded Chinese Taipei's Chen Hung Ling and Wang Chi-Lin.

Agencies