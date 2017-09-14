Australia tour of India: Shikhar Dhawan released for first three ODIs

-
India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been released from the team for the first three ODIs against Australia to attend to his wife, who is unwell.
"Team India opener Mr Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Paytm Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell," a BCCI release stated.
The Senior Selection Committee has decided not to name any replacement for Dhawan for the first three matches.
During the last series against Sri Lanka also, Dhawan had left after the One-day Internationals as his mother was unwell at that time.
India team for first three ODIs against Australia
Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.
