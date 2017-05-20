Australia, US new markets for Karnataka mangoes

-
After West Asia and Europe, Australia and USA have been emerging as the new market for mangoes grown in the state, Karnataka Mango Development and Marketing Corporation managing director Kadire Gowda said on Saturday.
Interacting with reporters at the venue of the mango-jackfruit festival which began here, Gowda said importers in Australia had sought 200 tonnes of mangoes from the state for the first time this year, while the demand for Karnataka mangoes had risen from 100 tonnes last year to 200 tonnes now.
He said the Corporation would export 200 to 300 tonnesof mangoes this year to the US which was turning out to be agood market with potential.
Three schemes had been introduced by the Corporation to promote mango marketing, he said.
Online trading, marketingmangoes on wheels in residential areas in Bengaluru and mangopicking tourism were the schemes conceived, he added.
"Mango picking tourism" was a scheme in which consumers would be taken to mango orchards in Bengaluru in a KSRTC bus for picking ripened mangoes of their choice and paying the farmers on the spot.
The consumers would have tobear half the cost of transportation, he said.
