Australian Open: Federer beats Wawrinka to reach his 28th grand slam final

Swiss tennis legend will attempt to win his record-stretching 18th Grand Slam championship after a battling performance in the semi-finals against compatriot 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 here on Thursday.

He will up against his old foe Rafael Nadal or Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the final on Sunday.

The 35-year-old superstar, who had returned to top-level tennis after a six-month injury lay-off, booked a spot in his 28th Grand Slam final with an inspiring victory over the 2014 title holder and fourth seed, reports atpworldtour.com.

Federer will now compete for his fifth crown in his sixth final on Sunday.

He will also attempt to become the first No 17 seed to win a major since American Pete Sampras won the final of the 2002 US Open.

Federer survived a break point at 5-5, 30-40 and was soon gifted two straight errors from Wawrinka to take the 50-minute opening set.

Federer hit 47 winners, including 11 aces, in the see-saw battle that he eventually clinched.