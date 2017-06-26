Australian scientists develop new drought-resistant crops

The new method has helped some plants survive 50% longer in drought conditions

In a breakthrough, scientists, including one of origin, have developed that have a better chance of surviving droughts by enhancing the natural ability of their leaves to preserve water.



The new method has helped some survive 50 per cent longer in conditions, and could eventually benefit major such as barley, and wheat, which are crucial to world supplies, said



from (ANU) mapped a new molecular signalling pathway that controls the ability of to close the pores on their leaves to conserve water during stress.



The team found that chloroplasts, better known for their role in photosynthesis, are actually key players that work together with plant hormones during stress.



Researchers, including Diep Ganguly of ANU, found chloroplasts in cells surrounding the pores on leaves, called stomata, can sense stress and thereby activate a signal that closes stomata to conserve water.



The team conducted tests on and Arabidopsis, a small flowering native plant, and enhanced levels of the signal which helps close stomata.



"Boosting the levels of this signal also restores tolerance in drought-sensitive and extended their survival by about 50 per cent," said Kai Chan from ANU.



Boosting the signal, by breeding, genetic or agronomic strategies, could be the key to help preserve water and boost tolerance, he said.



"This finding was completely unexpected and opens new avenues of enquiry into how chloroplasts can contribute to plant responses to the environment," said Barry Pogson from ANU.

Press Trust of India