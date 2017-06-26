Australian scientists develop new drought-resistant crops

-
In a breakthrough, scientists, including one of Indian origin, have developed plants that have a better chance of surviving droughts by enhancing the natural ability of their leaves to preserve water.
The new method has helped some plants survive 50 per cent longer in drought conditions, and could eventually benefit major crops such as barley, rice and wheat, which are crucial to world food supplies, researchers said
Researchers from Australian National University (ANU) mapped a new molecular signalling pathway that controls the ability of plants to close the pores on their leaves to conserve water during drought stress.
The team found that chloroplasts, better known for their role in photosynthesis, are actually key players that work together with plant hormones during drought stress.
Researchers, including Diep Ganguly of ANU, found chloroplasts in cells surrounding the pores on leaves, called stomata, can sense drought stress and thereby activate a chemical signal that closes stomata to conserve water.
The team conducted tests on barley and Arabidopsis, a small flowering native plant, and enhanced levels of the chloroplast signal which helps plants close stomata.
"Boosting the levels of this chloroplast signal also restores tolerance in drought-sensitive plants and extended their drought survival by about 50 per cent," said Kai Chan from ANU.
Boosting the chloroplast signal, by breeding, genetic or agronomic strategies, could be the key to help plants preserve water and boost drought tolerance, he said.
"This finding was completely unexpected and opens new avenues of enquiry into how chloroplasts can contribute to plant responses to the environment," said Barry Pogson from ANU.
