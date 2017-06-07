TRENDING ON BS
Cattle sale ban: SC to hear plea against govt notification on June 15
Auto driver held for Gurugram gang rape, infant's murder

Admitting lapses, police suspended woman police officer for dealing the case casually

IANS  |  Gurugram 

gan rape, gangrape, murder, Manesar, Gurugram
Police arrest an accused in connection with the gangrape of a woman and murder of her nine month old daughter in Manesar area of Gurugram on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

An autorickshaw driver hailing from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for the gang-rape of a young woman and the killing of her infant daughter in Gurugram district in Haryana, police said on Wednesday.

Gurugram Police admitted to lapses on the part of police in handling the crime and said a woman police officer had been suspended for "dealing with the case casually".

Driver Yogender was arrested from Bass Kusla village near Gurugram's IMT Manesar on the basis of human and technical intelligence.

He and his accomplices Amit and Jaikesh — who are absconding — raped the 20-year-old woman on May 29 night, Gurugram Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar told the media.

They also killed her seven-month-old daughter by throwing her from a moving autorickshaw.

All three accused are school dropouts in their early 20s and ply autorickshaws.

The victim and her husband had left their rented accommodation in Bass Kusla late May 29 night after an argument.

The woman was on her way to in-laws' house on old Khandsa Road here when the accused offered her a lift in the autorickshaw.

They took her to IMT Manesar's Sector 8 and sexually assaulted her. They also killed the infant.

After a hospital in Delhi's Tughlakabad area confirmed the child was dead, Gurugram Police was informed, which registered a case of murder, molestation and common intent on the basis of the woman's complaint, Khirwar added.

"There was lapse in taking necessary police action on time and registering the case of gang rape. We have suspended a woman police officer for taking the case casually," the officer added.

