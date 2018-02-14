Auto Expo comes to an end, sees 22 new launches, over 600,000 visitors

The 14th edition of biennial came to an end on Wednesday recording a total of over 600,000 visitors over a period of six days that saw 22 new launches, 81 product unveilings and 18 concept showcase. Jointly organised by of India (ACMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the 2018 edition of the expo witnessed over 500 product displays from 119 exhibitors. This year, (EVs), hybrids and eco-friendly technology took centre stage at the expo with Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra and new entrant Kia Motors along with luxury vehicle makers Mercedes-Benz and BMW displaying their future products. Keeping in mind the government's vision of 100 per cent EV for public mobility and 40 per cent for personal mobility by 2030, the companies had committed to put investments in the new technology while also seeking support and clarity on policies. There were 14 new brand launches that included Kia Motors India, India Kawasaki Motors and Cleveland CycleWerks. However, major global auto manufacturers such as the Volkswagen group, Fiat-Chrysler, Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan, Ford, Harley Davidson and homegrown Bajaj Auto and Royal Enfield were conspicuous by their absence from the Expo. Commenting on the highlights of the motor show, SIAM Director General Vishnu Mathur said, "It is the biggest platform for the Indian automobile industry to showcase its journey towards the future of Mobility in India, with competitive and world class products, technology and futuristic concept. There were 25 EVs showcased in this edition of the expo and a total of 11 start-ups marked presence, SIAM said. SIAM Deputy Director General Sugato Sen the extension of the expo by one day from the previous edition received good response from visitors and manufacturers alike. "It helped us manage the crowd efficiently, use the infrastructure optimally with no bottlenecks on roads and parking," Sen said, adding, "We had 6,05,175 footfalls during this edition of the Auto Expo". Like in the previous edition, Bollywood celebrities also made their presence felt at the expo.

These included Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Gul Panag and Rahul Khanna, who were seen at various launches. Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir were also present at launches of vehicles at the expo.