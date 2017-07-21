ICICI Bank's new offer: Get a personal loan through ATM in three steps

India’s largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank, will now offer personal loans
of up to Rs 15 lakh to its pre-selected salaried customers
through its ATMs.
After completing transactions such as cash withdrawal or checking balance, the customer will be asked if he needs a personal loan.
Multiple loan amounts will be shown based on his eligibility. Next, the ATM
will display interest rate, processing fee and EMI (equated monthly installment) amount. Finally, customer will have to give his consent for the terms and conditions of the loan and enter his debit card PIN to complete the transaction. Subsequently, money
will be transferred into the customer’s account. Customers
will be enlisted in the bank’s pre-approved customers
list based on their CIBIL score.
According to experts, what sets this offering apart, is doing away with the need for any offline interaction. “There are banks
that currently offer personal loans
through the ATM.
However, there is an element of offline interaction between the bank and the customer. This is the first time that the offline process has been done away in the context of ATM-based personal loans,” said Navin Chandani, chief business development officer, Bankbazaar.
Other experts said that banks, such as HDFC, have also been active in recent years in the sphere of pre-approved bank loans
through ATM, internet and mobile banking. “By making instant pre-approved loans
available through ATMs, banks
can now target customers
who are not internet savvy,” said Gaurav Aggarwal, associate director, unsecured Loans
at Paisabazaar.
com.
Banks
have an advantage of giving instant, pre-approved loans
to their own customers
since they have their data on salary, average spending, etc. For customers
who have availed of any credit
in the past, they have the credit
report and credit
score of that customer. Based on all this information, the bank can quickly pre-approve customers
for specific amounts.
Customers
who don’t have a long relationship with a bank should try their luck with fintech companies for quick personal loans.
“Fintech companies’ processes are better aligned for lending to new customers
who don’t have a banking relationship,” says Satyam Kumar, co-founder, LoanTap.
Banks’ personal loans
are available at around 13 per cent, NBFCs offer them at around 15 per cent, while fintech players offer them at around 18 per cent.
Cost of a personal loan
|
Banks/NBFCs
|
Rate of interest
|
ICICI Bank
|
10.99% - 17.75%
|
State Bank of India (Xpress credit)
|
11.90% - 14.90%
|
HDFC Bank
|
11% - 20%
|
Axis Bank
|
10.99% - 24%
|
Citibank
|
11.49% - 18.99%
|
Bajaj Finserve
|
12.5% onwards
|
Yes Bank
|
11.5% onwards
|
Kotak Bank
|
11.5% - 24%
|
Source: www.paisabazaar.com
