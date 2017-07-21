ICICI Bank's new offer: Get a personal loan through ATM in three steps

India’s largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank, will now offer personal of up to Rs 15 lakh to its pre-selected salaried through its ATMs.

After completing transactions such as cash withdrawal or checking balance, the customer will be asked if he needs a Multiple loan amounts will be shown based on his eligibility. Next, the will display interest rate, processing fee and EMI (equated monthly installment) amount. Finally, customer will have to give his consent for the terms and conditions of the loan and enter his debit card PIN to complete the transaction. Subsequently, will be transferred into the customer’s account. will be enlisted in the bank’s pre-approved list based on their

According to experts, what sets this offering apart, is doing away with the need for any offline interaction. “There are that currently offer personal through the However, there is an element of offline interaction between the bank and the customer. This is the first time that the offline process has been done away in the context of ATM-based personal loans,” said Navin Chandani, chief business development officer,

Other experts said that banks, such as HDFC, have also been active in recent years in the sphere of pre-approved bank through ATM, internet and mobile banking. “By making instant pre-approved available through ATMs, can now target who are not internet savvy,” said Gaurav Aggarwal, associate director, unsecured at com.

have an advantage of giving instant, pre-approved to their own since they have their data on salary, average spending, etc. For who have availed of any in the past, they have the report and score of that customer. Based on all this information, the bank can quickly pre-approve for specific amounts.

who don’t have a long relationship with a bank should try their luck with fintech companies for quick personal “Fintech companies’ processes are better aligned for lending to new who don’t have a banking relationship,” says Satyam Kumar, co-founder, LoanTap.