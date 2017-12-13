Avalanche warning for some districts in J&K, Himachal in next 24 hours

A medium danger was issued today for some districts of and



Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued medium danger valid for the next 24 hours starting at 5:00 pm today.



A SASE advisory said medium danger exists for areas in Baramulla, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kishtwar and districts ofMedium danger for the same period has also been issued for areas of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts of"People are advised not to venture in slopes or areas during the warning period," it said.It further said that fresh snowfall had occurred at many places in and since yesterday.Banihal Top in had received 20 cm of snow while Gulmarg got 9 cm and Drass 4 cm.In Himachal Pradesh, Dhundi received 38 cm of snow while Patiseo got 20 cm of snowfall.