Avalanche warning for some districts in J&K, Himachal in next 24 hours

"People are advised not to venture in avalanche-prone slopes or areas during the warning period," it said

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

A view of a village draped in snow after heavy snowfall in Parvati Valley of Himachal Pradesh
A medium danger avalanche warning was issued today for some avalanche-prone districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued medium danger avalanche warning valid for the next 24 hours starting at 5:00 pm today.


A SASE advisory said medium danger avalanche warning exists for avalanche-prone areas in Baramulla, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kishtwar and Kargil districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Medium danger avalanche warning for the same period has also been issued for avalanche-prone areas of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts of Himachal Pradesh.

"People are advised not to venture in avalanche-prone slopes or areas during the warning period," it said.

It further said that fresh snowfall had occurred at many places in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh since yesterday.

Banihal Top in Jammu and Kashmir had received 20 cm of snow while Gulmarg got 9 cm and Drass 4 cm.

In Himachal Pradesh, Dhundi received 38 cm of snow while Patiseo got 20 cm of snowfall.

First Published: Wed, December 13 2017. 20:16 IST

