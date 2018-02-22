Awaiting response to passport revocation notice sent to Nirav Modi: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that it is still awaiting a response to the notification sent to absconding Indian businessman Nirav Modi, involved in the $1.8 billion Punjab National Bank fraud, seeking an explanation as to why his passport should not be revoked.

Briefing the media here, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that with the receipt of the notification, Modi is bound to reply within a stipulated time to the notice and the charges that have been explained to him.

"If he replies, then we go through that and if we don't find it satisfactory, then, of course, the passport is revoked," Kumar said. "If he does not reply, then again the same thing happens.

So we are now waiting for him to respond to the notice which has been sent to him."

Stating that such notifications are sent to addresses or emails, he said that in this particular case the notification has been sent to an email in India that Modi has shared with the authorities.

After the huge fraud came to light earlier this month, the External Affairs Ministry on February 16 suspended the passports of Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, who have fled the country.

"On the advice of the Enforcement Directorate, the passport issuing authority in the Ministry of External Affairs has today suspended the validity of passports of Nirav Deepak Modi and Mehul Chinubhai Choksi with immediate effect for a period of four weeks u/s 10(A) of the Passports Act 1967," the ministry said in a statement.

"Nirav Deepak Modi and Mehul Chinubhai Choksi have been asked to respond within one week as to why their passports should not be impounded or revoked under Section 10 (3) (c) of the Passports Act 1967. If they fail to respond within the stipulated time it will be assumed that they have no response to offer and the MEA will go ahead with the revocation," it added.