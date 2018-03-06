Sri Sri Ravi Shankar likens India to Syria, gets trolled: Top 10 highlights

In a statement that could add further fuel to the controversial Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi controversy, the Art of Living founder on Monday said India will turn into Syria if the Ram temple issue is not resolved soon. In an interview with a news channel, said, "If Ram Mandir issue is not solved, we will have a Syria in India." While the spiritual guru later clarified his remark, he was slammed by leaders from different political parties, who called it 'provocative'. " should refrain from giving out such provocative statements," senior Janata Dal (United) leader K C Tyagi told reporters. Here are top 10 highlights 1. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar suggests 'out-of-court settlement' today renewed his appeal to the AIMPLB to consider an out-of-court settlement to the Ram Janmabhoomi row, saying he feared a "large-scale" communal flare up if the case was settled by a court or through legislation. In an open letter to the AIMPLB members, he said going through the court was a loss for both Hindus and Muslims and an out-of-court settlement would be a "win-win situation" for both the communities. "I urge the leaders of both faiths to take this action seriously. Otherwise, we are pushing our country to the brink of a civil war," said Ravi Shankar, who has been making persistent mediation efforts, meeting Muslim and Hindu leaders, to find a solution to the dispute. 2. anticipates 4 possible situations a) the court giving away the land to the Muslims b) awarding the landto the Hindus c) upholding the Allahabad High Court order that says there should be a mosque built on one acre whilst the remaining 60 acres be utilised to build the temple d) Parliament passing a legislation "In all the four options, either through the court or through the government, the result will be devastating for the nation in general and the Muslim community in particular," he said. 3. Owaisi slams over Syria remark All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed spiritual leader for his 'Syria-like situation in India' remark. Owaisi said that feels so big about himself that everyone should listen to what he says. "He does not believe in the constitution, he does not believe in the law. He feels he is the law himself. He feels he is so big that everyone should listen to what he says. He is not neutral," he added. 4. Sri Sri clarifies 'India turning into Syria' statement Clarifying his statement on India turning into Syria, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar on Tuesday said that was a word of caution, not of a threat. "Woh dhamki thodi na hai, woh caution hai (It was not a threat, but a word of caution)," he said. 5. Politicos criticise over Syria remark Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Syria remark was slammed by the leaders from different political parties, calling it "provocative". " should refrain from giving out such provocative statements," senior Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi said. Echoing the same, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majid Memon termed the Art of Living (AoL) founder's remarks sad. "I am sad to hear this comment from ji. I did not expect him to give a statement that could increase violence," said Memon. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit called the AOL's statement a "good entertainment value". 6. Syria-like situation will never arise in India: Wasim Rizvi

Shia Central Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi claimed that secular Hindus and Muslims reside in India.

"There is no possibility of a Syria-like situation in India, as the Hindus and Muslims living here are very secular".

However, Rizvi cautioned that a rift may crop up between the two communities if the matter is not resolved at the earliest possible.

"Currently, there is a difference of opinion between Hindus and Muslims. However, if the Ayodhya land dispute is not solved soon enough, the differences can turn into a rift," he said.

7. meets expelled AIMPLB member Nadvi

Earlier, met expelled AIMPLB member Salman Nadvi here today, even as a larger meeting with Muslim scholars is planned on March 28.

"Our efforts are on...towards success and the response from all sides is very good. We will continue the efforts. We are talking of maintaining love and harmony between the two communities and for a grand Ram temple," he said after meeting Nadvi.

8. Recent developments

Earlier this year Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced a nationwide drive to collect stones for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Recently, two trucks of stones arrived in the city and the president of Ram Janam Bhumi Nyas, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das told PTI there was a "signal" from the Modi government to build the temple "now".

9. The case

On December 6, 1992, the mosque was demolished by lakhs of karsevaks who had gathered at the site from across the country. The incident had triggered communal riots across the country. The karsevaks had claimed that the land on which the mosque stood was the birthplace of Ram.

10. On Monday, the Art of Living founder, in an interview with a television channel, had said that any delay in resolving the Ram temple issue could result in a Syria-like situation in India.

"If the Ram Mandir issue is not solved, we will have a Syria in India," Ravi Shankar said during the interview.