Ayodhya dispute: Next hearing in Supreme Court on March 14

The on Thursday said it will deal with the Ram Mandir- case as a pure land dispute and refused to hear it on day-to-day basis.

A bench of Dipak Misra, Justice and Justice refused appellants' plea for day to day hearing, saying "over 700 poor litigants are waiting for justice, we have to hear them".

Posting the next hearing for March 14, it asked parties in the case to file translated copies of the documents before it.

The court was hearing a batch of cross petitions challenging 2010 verdict that had divided the disputed Babri Masjid-Ramjanmabhoomi site between the Nirmohi Akhara, Lord Ram deity and the

The top court was moved challenging the High Court verdict by petitioners M. Siddiqui represented by his legal heirs, the Nirmohi Akhara, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, Bhagwan Shri Ram Virajman, All India Hindu Mahasabha's Swami Chakrapani, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, the Akhil Bharatiya Sri Ramjanam Bhoomi Punardhar Samiti and others.