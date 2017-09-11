Ayodhya dispute: SC directs HC CJ to name two judicial officers in 10 days

-
ALSO READBabri Masjid land dispute case: SC to decide on early hearing of petitions SC refuses urgent hearing on Ayodhya Ram Temple-Babri Masjid case Ready to be the mediator to resolve Ayodhya dispute out of court: CJI Babri dispute must be resolved through talks: Yogi after Ram Temple visit SC suggests out-of-court settlement for Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue
-
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court to appoint new observers in 10 days in the Ayodhya land dispute matter.
The apex court bench was headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.
This came after Allahabad High Court informed the top court that one of the observers had retired, while the second had been elevated to High Court.
The Supreme Court had earlier said that it will commence the final hearing in the long-standing Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case from December 5.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU