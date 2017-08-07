Azharuddin's pending dues to be discussed at COA meeting on Wednesday

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin's long standing dues will come up for discussion when the Committee of Administrators (CoA) meet the office-bearers in the capital on Wednesday.



It is learnt that Azharuddin has informed the that the Andhra in its judgement five years back had absolved him of all charges and also enquired about the status of his dues, which may be up to a few crores.



"Yes, Azharuddin's issue will be discussed at the meeting. Right now, there is no ban on Azharuddin and he has been attending function. He has last played for India in 2000. For 17 years, he has not received the pension and also his one-time ex-gratia payment has been withheld. The will be taking a call in this regard," a senior official, who can't be officially quoted, told PTI today.The official claimed that Azharuddin is not under any sanctions from the and that's the reason why all his dues should be cleared.

