TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

From a Mumbai village to playing football in Russia
Business Standard

Azlan Shah cup: India lose to Malaysia in their last league match

India struggled to break down the opponents' defence throughout the game

IANS  |  Ipoh (Malaysia) 

Azlan, Sultan Azlan Shah cup, Azlan Shah cup, Azlan Shah, Azlan Shah Hockey tournament, India, Malysia, Pardeep Mor, Firhan Ashari
India's Pardeep Mor, right, keeps the ball off Malaysia's Firhan Ashari, during Sultan Azlan Shah Cup men's field hockey tournament in Ipoh, Malaysia. Photo: AP/PTI

India's chances of entering the final of the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament went up in smoke as they suffered a 0-1 defeat to hosts Malaysia in their last league match in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Friday.

India struggled to break down the opponents' defence throughout the game and paid the price around 10 minutes from the end when Fitr Saari (49th minute) slammed home a penalty corner.

Malaysia thus ended the league stage of the tournament without conceding a goal.

India's loss means Britain will meet Australia in the final on Saturday.

Going into Friday's match, India were at the third position with seven points from four matches. They had the same number of points as Britain but were trailing on goal difference.

India will now compete for the bronze medal with New Zealand on Saturday.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Azlan Shah cup: India lose to Malaysia in their last league match

India struggled to break down the opponents' defence throughout the game

India struggled to break down the opponents' defence throughout the game

India's chances of entering the final of the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament went up in smoke as they suffered a 0-1 defeat to hosts Malaysia in their last league match in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Friday.

India struggled to break down the opponents' defence throughout the game and paid the price around 10 minutes from the end when Fitr Saari (49th minute) slammed home a penalty corner.

Malaysia thus ended the league stage of the tournament without conceding a goal.

India's loss means Britain will meet Australia in the final on Saturday.

Going into Friday's match, India were at the third position with seven points from four matches. They had the same number of points as Britain but were trailing on goal difference.

India will now compete for the bronze medal with New Zealand on Saturday.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Azlan Shah cup: India lose to Malaysia in their last league match

India struggled to break down the opponents' defence throughout the game

India's chances of entering the final of the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament went up in smoke as they suffered a 0-1 defeat to hosts Malaysia in their last league match in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Friday.

India struggled to break down the opponents' defence throughout the game and paid the price around 10 minutes from the end when Fitr Saari (49th minute) slammed home a penalty corner.

Malaysia thus ended the league stage of the tournament without conceding a goal.

India's loss means Britain will meet Australia in the final on Saturday.

Going into Friday's match, India were at the third position with seven points from four matches. They had the same number of points as Britain but were trailing on goal difference.

India will now compete for the bronze medal with New Zealand on Saturday.

image
Business Standard
177 22